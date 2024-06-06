Wanted Gangster From Bihar Killed in Encounter with UP STF

A joint team of the Special Task Forces (STFs) of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar shot dead a gangster following an encounter in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The encounter took place in Muzaffarnagar's Ratanpuri area. Nilesh Rai, a Bihar-based gangster carrying a reward of Rs 2.25 lakh was killed, said the police officials.

Rai, who hailed from Begusarai district in Bihar, had 16 cases registered against him. He was accused in various cases, including murder, loot, and extortion, Additional Direction General of Police (UP STF and Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said."Today, in a joint operation of UP STF's Noida Unit and Bihar STF, there was an encounter with criminals in Ratanpuri police station area of Muzaffarnagar," he added.

"In the encounter, Bihar's notorious criminal Nilesh Rai, a resident of Begusarai, on whom a reward of Rs 2.25 lakh was declared by Bihar, was severely injured and later sent to a hospital for treatment where he died," the officer said.On February 24, when a police team raided his hideout in Begusarai, Rai along with his companions opened indiscriminate fire at the Bihar Police party and fled, he said.