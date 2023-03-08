War of words between BJP, AIADMK continues in TN

Amid the few shifting of BJP functionaries to AIADMK, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Annamalai believes this shows BJP's growth in Tamil Nadu whereas AIADMK hits back saying AIADMK is the reason for BJP MLA victory in 2021 where in the past they got votes less than NOTA.

Following the exit of BJP State IT Wing Chief Nirmal Kumar to AIADMK with serious allegations against Annamalai, today former BJP Intellectual Wing State Secretary Krishnan, IT wing State secretary Dileep Kannan, Trichy Rural District Vice President Vijay and State OBC Wing Secretary Ammu have joined AIADMK by meeting Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Similar to Nirmal Kumar, IT Wing State Secretary Krishnan also resigned from BJP with serious allegations against Annamalai. This has sparked a debate in Social Media between AIADMK and BJP Supporters.

BJP Functionaries raises questions about how Edappadi Palaniswami can welcome them with a smile by being an alliance partner. In one such Twitter post, BJP Sports and Skill Development State President Amar Prasad Reddy mentioned "AIADMK being an alliance partner shouldn't have done this".

Meanwhile, BJP State President Annamalai has said to ANI, " Some four BJP leaders have joined, it's an unfortunate state in Tamil Nadu where Dravidian politicians who think that they run big parties want to poach from BJP and grow their party. That only shows BJP is growing".

Reacting to Annamalai's comments AIADMK IT Wing Secretary Singai Ramachandran has said via Twitter that, "Once BJP was getting Votes lesser than NOTA. In the 2021 election, how BJP MLAs won the election is the answer for this (AIADMK - BJP faced the election as allies). AIADMK is the organization which won the election single-handedly. It is only a joke to say to develop AIADMK, BJP persons are needed".

Even during the Erode East bypoll, there was a war of words between AIADMK and BJP with AIADMK passing comments saying the BJP doesn't have a role in inter-party issues. Now once again it has become debatable.

Adding fuel to the issue a small group of BJP belonging to the State Youth Wing of Kovilpatty in Tuticorin district put out a poster that Annamalai is their CM and with a hashtag, #EPS is a traitor. They also burnt photos of EPS and raised slogans against EPS calling him a traitor because he didn't adhere to the alliance dharma by accepting people from BJP.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor