Watch: Babri Petitioner Iqbal Ansari Showers Flowers to Extend a Warm Welcome to PM Modi in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ayodhya railway station and airport today, flagging off the Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains. Prior to the inauguration, the Prime Minister conducted a roadshow from the airport to the railway station, where a large crowd gathered on both sides of the road to welcome him. Notably, Iqbal Ansari, Iqbal Ansari, who was a petitioner in the Ram Janmbhoomi case, joined the welcoming crowd and was seen showering flowers on the Prime Minister.

Iqbal Ansari told TV9 that Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country, and he is for everyone. A lot of development has taken place in Ayodhya under his leadership. There was a small railway station in Ayodhya which has now been reconstructed. Iqbal said that there was no airport in Ayodhya earlier, but now it has been built. On the question of joining the Pran Pratishtha, Iqbal Ansari said that he would absolutely like to participate in the Prana Pratishtha. If "I get an invitation, I will go too."

When inquired about his motivation for welcoming the Prime Minister, Iqbal Ansari expressed, "As the Prime Minister of the country, and with his visit to Ayodhya, it is essential that we extend a warm welcome to him." He emphasized the idea that the practices observed in Ayodhya should be embraced across the entire nation, highlighting the unity of people living together and participating in religious ceremonies. Ansari added that the presence of the Prime Minister in Ayodhya is a source of pride for the locals.

