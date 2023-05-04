Watch: Belagavi campaign rally turns tense as protesters wave black flags at Fadnavis

The campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections is in full swing, with leaders from all major political parties engaged in a flurry of accusations and counter-accusations at their meetings. The BJP is putting in a strong effort to retain power, with star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heating up the political atmosphere at campaign rallies. Meanwhile, the Congress party is also making a strong bid for power.

The ongoing election campaign in Karnataka has brought special attention to Belagavi, with leaders from Maharashtra also participating in an attempt to win over Marathi voters. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis faced opposition from the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, who showed him black flags during an election rally in Belagavi.

Devendra Fadnavis arrived in Belagavi today to campaign for a BJP candidate. However , during his visit, the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti showed him black flags at Tilak Chowk. When Fadnavis tried to campaign against the Samiti, their workers became aggressive and raised slogans against him. Police attempted to control the protesters.