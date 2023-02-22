Watch: BJP councillors chant Hanuman Chalisa in MCD House

An hour ago, a video surfaced showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors chanting the 'Hanuman Chalisa' and raising slogans of 'Jai Sri Ram' in outrage at the delay in the election of members to the MCD's Standing Committee.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP Councillors chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' and raise slogans of 'Jai Sri Ram' over delay in the election of members to the Standing Committee of MCD.



Visuals from Municipal Corporation of Delhi Civic Center. pic.twitter.com/bzgAMmCExt — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

The visuals from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Civic Center come after the national capital got its mayor with Aam Aadmi Party candidate Shelly Oberoi defeating BJP's Rekha Gupta in the much-anticipated election.