Watch: Chandrayaan-3's night sky visual in Australia goes viral

On social media, a fascinating image of Chandrayaan-3 against the background of the Australian night sky has amassed enormous popularity.

Dylan O'Donnell, an astronomy enthusiast from MIT's GC Astronomy, posted the image on Twitter. In his tweet, he said that after watching Chandrayaan-3's live launch on YouTube for around 30 minutes, he was able to snap the beautiful nighttime photo of it passing over his home. The photograph exhibits a mesmerising blue hue, highlighting the presence of the lunar mission along with a backdrop of twinkling stars.

Covering over 300,000 km, it will reach the moon in the coming weeks. It should be mentioned here that the mission is expected to be supportive to future interplanetary missions. Chandrayaan-3 mission consists of an indigenous propulsion module, a lander module and a rover with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions. This mission will make India the fourth country to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country's ability for safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.