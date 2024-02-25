WATCH: Driverless Freight Train Starts Moving Due to Slope After Driver Forgets to Put Handbrake, Halted in Punjab Using Wood Blocks

A potentially dangerous incident occurred this morning, February 25, at Kathua Station in Jammu and Kashmir, when a freight train moving without a driver was stopped using wood blocks placed on the railway tracks in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. No injuries or damage were reported.

According to available information, the freight train originated from Kathua and began moving after the driver reportedly left the train without putting the handbrake on. The reason for the driver's departure remains unclear.

Also Read | Shocking Video: Driverless Freight Train Travels From Kathua to Pathankot, Inquiry Launched.

Watch Video

VIDEO | A freight train was stopped in Hoshiarpur, Punjab by placing wood blocks on railway tracks after it started moving without the driver.



As per available information, the train was coming from Kathua. After starting the train, the driver went somewhere but forgot to put a… pic.twitter.com/8LNUG1wWbD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 25, 2024

Upon noticing the unattended train, individuals used wood blocks placed on the tracks to bring it to a halt near Hoshiarpur. The authorities have investigated the incident to determine the exact cause of the driver's absence and the lack of proper handbrake engagement.