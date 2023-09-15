Watch: Fire breaks out in engine of Dahod-Anand Memu train near Gujarat's Dahod

A Godhra-bound train faced a harrowing incident as its engine caught fire near Dahod, Gujarat. Horrific visuals of the fire surfaced on social media.

The incident occurred on the Dahod-Anand MEMU train no. 9350, with the fire quickly spreading to adjoining coaches, causing panic among passengers. Fortunately, swift action by fire officials contained the inferno, and no casualties were reported. All passengers were safely evacuated when the train, which had departed from Dahod, caught fire near Jekot station, as per reports.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in engine of Dahod-Anand Memu train near Dahod in Gujarat. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/1KvAbBZd76 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 15, 2023

Reports indicate that a leak occurred in an air-conditioned coach of the train. Upon being notified, officials from the Ratlam Division promptly responded to the scene. Additionally, the Dahod fire department was alerted and dispatched to the location, while Dahod ASP Siddharth also arrived at Jekot village to oversee the situation.