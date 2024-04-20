WATCH: Four-Storey Building Collapses in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri, No Casualties Reported

A four-story under-construction building in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area collapsed on Saturday afternoon, causing a chaotic situation but fortunately resulting in no casualties. Media reports indicate that the building was evacuated before the collapse, with workers and nearby residents shifted to safety.

ANI shared a video showing the dramatic scene, with the building leaning precariously before giving way and crashing onto the street. The collapse damaged a nearby house.

#WATCH | Delhi: A building collapsed in Kalyanpuri area today. No injuries were reported.



(Video Source: Local, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/R8YSlml6cS — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

According to media reports, the incident occurred around 3:50 PM on Saturday. The building reportedly began tilting while construction work was underway. Workers and others present at the site immediately evacuated upon noticing the tilt.

Local police, fire department personnel, and other concerned authorities responded swiftly upon receiving information about the incident. Nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution, and the area was cordoned off. The collapsed structure caused further damage to another house on the street.

Rescue operations are currently underway to clear debris and ensure the smooth passage of traffic on the affected street.