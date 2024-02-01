Watch: JMM-Led Alliance MLAs Head to Hyderabad Amid Champai Soren's Oath Ceremony Uncertainty

A bus carrying MLAs from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance was observed leaving the Circuit House in Ranchi. The move is seen as a preemptive measure to avert potential disruptions for the ruling alliance. A video posted by news agency ANI captured Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur stating that 43 MLAs were heading to the airport. In a veiled jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Thakur remarked, "they can do anything anytime."

#WATCH | Ranchi: Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur says, "We are going to the airport. You know what kind of people they are, they can do anything anytime. A total of 43 MLAs are going..." pic.twitter.com/stNK8RTkXy — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

According to sources cited by news agency PTI, two chartered planes are reportedly awaiting the MLAs at the Ranchi airport to transport them to Hyderabad. Champai Soren, the leader of the JMM legislative party, revealed that they have urged the governor to initiate the process of forming a new government promptly.

Following a meeting with Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, Soren stated, "We have demanded from the Governor that the process to start the formation of the new Government should begin. The Governor has also assured us that the process will begin soon."

Soren added, "Currently, we have submitted the report with 43 MLAs in our support. We expect that the number will reach 46-47 so there is no problem. Our 'gathbandhan' is very strong." In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the JMM-led alliance, comprising Congress and RJD, commands 47 MLAs, including 29 from JMM, 17 from Congress, and 1 from RJD. The BJP holds 25 seats, while the AJSU party has three MLAs. Additionally, the NCP and CPI (ML)L each have one member, along with three independents.