Watch: Karnataka election celebrations turn dangerous as firecracker explodes near Congress leader

The results of the Karnataka Assembly Election indicate a significant defeat for the BJP, as Congress appears to be getting a large majority, with D.K. Shivakumar winning by a margin of 1 lakh votes. A video of a Congress leader avoiding injury while bursting firecrackers has gone viral on social media.

The current situation of the Karnataka elections seems to be clear, with the Congress party expected to secure a significant majority. Reports indicate that activists have been celebrating this development in large numbers since the morning. However, an incident occurred that almost caused a major accident, but was fortunately avoided.

#WATCH | Fireworks at AICC office in Delhi as the party crosses halfway mark in #KarnatakaElectionResults2023 pic.twitter.com/zNsy7OzPEl — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

A video circulating on social media shows a Congress leader lighting crackers, losing his balance and dropping the box. Despite this, the crackers continue to explode, and while attempting to pick up the box, a firecracker explodes dangerously close to his eyes. Thankfully, the leader manages to escape the incident.