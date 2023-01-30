Watch: Made-in-India weapon systems highlight of Army's 'Exercise Topchi'

Indigenously manufactured weapon systems were the highlight of the Indian Army's 'Exercise Topchi', an annual firepower demonstration and training exercise conducted at the School of Artillery in Devlali on Sunday.

The mega event took place under the stewardship of Lt Gen S Harimohan Iyer, AVSM, Commandant School of Artillery and Col Commandant Regiment of Artillery.

"The event shows the capability of the Indian artillery. This year, we have stressed on 'Atmanirbharata' (self-reliance). All the gun systems and other equipment displayed today showcase the capacity of the Indian industry," Lt. Gen. Iyer said. He said that the guns and other systems, be it the K-9 Vajra, Dhanush system, or M777 gun system, have all been assembled in India.

The SWATHI radar system, remotely-piloted vehicles have been made in India, and it is on par with any such system across the world, the Army official said.

"I am glad that we are moving towards 'Atmanirbharata' with enthusiasm, and the Indian Army and Regiment of Artillery are ready to face any challenge," Lt Gen Iyer told reporters. Dhanush gun system arrived four months ago, and at the end of the year, five regiments of Dhanush will be included in the Indian Artillery, he added.

This edition of "Exercise Topchi" showcased the integrated employment of firepower and surveillance assets, including guns, mortars, rockets, drones, and aviation assets.

In line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the highlight of the exercise was the display and firing by indigenously manufactured artillery equipment, viz., K-9 Vajra, Dhanush, Indian field gun (IFG)/ light field gun (LFG) system, and Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers.

The event was witnessed by student officers of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Defence Services Technical Staff Course, Pune, Nepal Army Command & Staff College, and civil administration officers.