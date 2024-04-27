Watch: Mamata Banerjee Injured After Slipping and Falling While Boarding Helicopter in Durgapur

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee slipped and fell while taking a seat after boarding a helicopter from Durgapur to Asansol on Saturday, April 27. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows that after boarding the copper, Bengal CM slips while trying to sit on the seat. However, she continues her journey.

Mamata Banerjee Slipped While Boarding Chopper

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slipped and fell while taking a seat after boarding her helicopter in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman today. She reportedly suffered a minor injury and was helped by her security personnel. She continued with her onward travel to Asansol. pic.twitter.com/UCt3dBmpTQ — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2024

There is no official statement about the incident yet, but the chief minister reportedly suffered a minor injury and was helped by her security personnel. She continued her journey and left for Asansol for the Lok Sabha campaign.

This is the second time in the last 2 months that the West Bengal Chief Minister has suffered an injury. Earlier in March, Banerjee fell inside her Kalighat residence in Kolkata and suffered a serious injury on her forehead and nose.