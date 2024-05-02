Watch: Man Dies of Heart Attack While Working Out at Gym in Varanasi; Shocking CCTV Video Goes Viral

A 32-year-old man died due to a sudden heart attack during a workout at the gym in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. Movement of his collapsing recorded on CCTV camera installed in the gym premises which is now making rounds on social media websites.

The deceased, Deepak Gupta, is suspected of having suffered from a heart attack during a routine exercise at the gym. In viral video it can be seen that Deepak sitting with holding his head due to pain before collapsing, within seconds he suddenly falls on the ground, others present their rush to help him.

Heart Attack at Gym in Varanasi

एक और हंसते-खेलते-जिम करते मौत LIVE

वाराणसी में 32 साल के युवक की मौत जिम में हार्ट अटैक से हो गई।

ऐसी कितनी मौत के बाद हम इस मुद्दे पर एकसाथ बचाव के उपाय पर चर्चा करेंगे ? pic.twitter.com/bbngJIrftB — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) May 1, 2024

Deepak was immediately taken to a private hospital but was declared brought dead.