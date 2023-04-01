Watch: Navjot Sidhu released from jail, slams government on democracy

On Saturday, Navjot Singh Sidhu, a Congress leader, was released from Patiala Central Jail, where he had been serving a one-year sentence for a road rage case, despite having less than two months left to complete his sentence.

After coming out of jail, Sidhu launched a fierce attack against the government. "There is no such thing as democracy right now. Conspiracy to bring President’s Rule in Punjab. Minorities being targeted. If you try to weaken Punjab, you will become weak," Sidhu said, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | Patiala: Whenever a dictatorship came to this country a revolution has also come and this time, the name of that revolution is Rahul Gandhi. He will rattle the govt: Navjot Singh Sidhu soon after his release from Patiala jail pic.twitter.com/wkrBrObxDG — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

According to Sidhu's lawyer, the release happened early due to his good conduct during imprisonment, as permitted by the rules.

After his release, a large gathering of Congress leaders and supporters congregated outside the prison to give a warm welcome to the 59-year-old ex-cricketer. They chanted 'Navjot Sidhu zindabad' as a show of their support and appreciation. Several posters and hoardings of Navjot Sidhu were put up at different places in Patiala city by Sidhu's supporters to welcome him.