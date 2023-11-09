Watch: Verbal spat erupts between BJP and RJD MLAs over reservation issue inside Bihar Assembly premises

In a recent episode of political turmoil in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's controversial statement on "population control" has sparked outrage and heated exchanges in the state assembly. Just days after Nitish Kumar's crude remark, Bihar's ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in a public war of words in the assembly premises in Patna.

The confrontation, caught on camera, saw a BJP MLA making unsavoury remarks to an RJD MLA, seemingly in response to Nitish Kumar's comments. The BJP MLA suggested to the RJD counterpart, "Go and advertise about condoms in the assembly," taking a veiled dig at the Chief Minister's statements.

The video, which quickly spread on social media and X (former Twitter), featured RJD MLA Vijay Mandal and BJP MLA Kundan Kumar arguing over the Bihar Reservation Bill. Amid the heated exchange, BJP MLA Kundan Kumar accused RJD MLA Vijay Mandal of lacking knowledge about the Mandal Commission, ending with the provocative comment about condoms.

VIDEO | BJP MLA Kundan Singh and RJD MLA Vijay Mandal engage in heated exchange of words inside #Bihar Assembly premises over the issue of reservation. pic.twitter.com/BdV1Fz6sWg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 9, 2023

The ruling alliance in Bihar comprises the RJD, the Janata Dal United (JDU), and the Congress. The incident further exposed the political tensions and verbal sparring that have intensified following Nitish Kumar's contentious remarks.

Earlier in the week, CM Nitish Kumar faced severe backlash for his controversial statement made in the assembly, where he suggested that educated women could control the birth rate by restraining their spouses during sexual intercourse. Kumar's remarks were met with a mix of laughter and shock from MPs. The Bihar BJP demanded Kumar's resignation, launching scathing attacks and preventing him from entering the legislative session.

Amid mounting pressure and public outcry, CM Nitish Kumar expressed regret over his statement both inside and outside the assembly, stating, "I apologize, and I take back my words." However, the incident has triggered strong reactions on social media, with users condemning Kumar's comment as "unbecoming" and a "disgrace" to the office of the Chief Minister.