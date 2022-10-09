Waterlogging in Mathura after heavy rainfall

By ANI | Published: October 9, 2022 07:09 AM 2022-10-09T07:09:16+5:30 2022-10-09T12:40:18+5:30

Mathura witnessed waterlogging in several parts as heavy rainfall lashed the city on Saturday late night.

Waterlogging in Mathura after heavy rainfall | Waterlogging in Mathura after heavy rainfall

Waterlogging in Mathura after heavy rainfall

Next

Mathura witnessed waterlogging in several parts as heavy rainfall lashed the city on Saturday late night.

While heavy rainfall lashed the national capital late Friday night and throughout Saturday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday late night predicted light to moderate intensity rain over adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR on Sunday.

The IMD predicted light to moderate spells over Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar.

Cities including Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad are likely to experience light to moderate spell in next two hours, IMD predicted.

The weather department also predicted light and moderate spell for the cities of Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas.

Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Etah, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji (Rajasthan), in the next two hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Loni dehat Loni dehat NCR India Meteorological Department Sikandra Rao Aligarh bjp Chennai met department Regional meteorological department of delhi Regional meteorological department The india meteorological department Imd regional meteorological centre India meteorological department regional