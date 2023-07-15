Waterlogging: Stagnant water can pose health hazards, warn health experts

New Delhi, July 15 The low-lying areas, which are submerged in water, can become epicenter of pandemic diseases for locals, who even after repeated warning play in the stagnant water.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted that people should avoid it as it can be fatal.

Dr. Om Prakash Jhakar of Indira Gandhi Hospital (Delhi Government) told IANS that those who were playing in the water should take it seriously, as the situation might turn ugly in the coming days.

“Malaria and cholera are common these days. Water can also lead to skin-related problems. People should understand the gravity of the situation,” Jhakar said.

Delhi Home Guards have also been instructed to keep people and children away from the stagnant water.

Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee, an Internal Medicine specialist at Apollo Indraprastha Hospital, told IANS that stagnant or logged water can instantly lead to skin rashes, skin diseases, and skin infections among those who come into contact with it.

“If water enters the body, the person might contract Leptospirosis, which is a fatal disease,” said the official.

He said that there were possibilities of health hazards like cholera, diarrhea, and leptospirosis due to stagnant water.

Shantivan, Red Fort, ITO, ISBT, and nearby areas have flooded streets, which have turned into recreation points with families coming to take photos.

The doctors have also said that people should avoid venturing into the water as it is not safe for them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor