Wayanad Landslides: Four Children Aged Between 1–4 Years Found After Five Days in Kerala Forests

In the aftermath of a devastating landslide in Kerala's Wayanad that has claimed over 300 lives and left many missing, a glimmer of hope has emerged. Kerala forest officials have successfully rescued six people from a remote tribal hamlet in the affected area following an intense eight-hour operation.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded to the rescue efforts, affirming, "We will stand united again." On Thursday, a four-member team led by Kalpetta range forest officer K Hashis undertook a perilous rescue mission across a hazardous forest road to save a tribal family. Among the rescued were four young children, aged between one and four, from the tribal community.

The family, part of Wayanad's Paniya community, had been trapped in a cave atop a hill, with a steep valley nearby. It took the rescue team over four and a half hours to reach their location. Forest officer Hashis, speaking to PTI, reported that he encountered the mother and her four-year-old son near the forest on Thursday. After inquiring, he discovered that the mother’s other three children and their father were stranded in the cave without food.

Hashis explained that the family is part of a section of the tribal community known for avoiding interaction with outsiders and relying on foraged resources. Due to the landslides and heavy rains, they were unable to find food. The rescue team provided them with the supplies they had brought along. After considerable persuasion, the children’s parents agreed to leave the cave and accompany the rescue team.

