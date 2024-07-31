Wayanad Landslides: Over 700 Evacuated as Armed Forces and Disaster Relief Teams Intensify Rescue Efforts

Rescue operations are currently underway as all branches of the Armed Forces, along with civil administration and disaster relief teams, work tirelessly to aid those impacted by the crisis. More than 700 people have been successfully evacuated through a mix of makeshift bridges and relentless human effort. The rescued individuals are being cared for at a mosque in Mundakkai, while the deceased are being transported to the Tea Garden Labour Colony for further processing by civil authorities. Additionally, mechanical equipment is being utilized to remove debris and silt, supporting ongoing recovery and relief efforts.

In a remarkable display of coordinated efforts, Indian Army Columns along with NDRF, State rescue teams, Coast Guard, Indian Navy and IAF, have been relentlessly working to address the crisis. Upto 1000 personnel rescued so far using man made bridge and human effort. Approx 70 dead bodies recovered by Army column, said Southern Command INDIAN ARMY in a post X.

#WayanadLandslides



In a remarkable display of coordinated efforts, Indian Army Columns along with NDRF, State rescue teams, Coast Guard, Indian Navy and IAF, have been relentlessly working to address the crisis. Upto 1000 personnel rescued so far using man made bridge and human effort. Approx 70 dead bodies recovered by Army column, said Southern Command INDIAN ARMY in a post X.

#WayanadLandslide



Rescue operations are in full swing as all services of the Armed Forces engage in extensive efforts along with Civil administration and Disaster Relief Forces to assist those affected. Over 700 individuals have been safely evacuated through a combination of makeshift bridges and human effort.

The death toll from the Wayanad landslides disaster has risen to 143, announced Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday, July 31. Soldiers from the 122 Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army are gearing up for their second day of rescue efforts, departing from their temporary shelter at local schools to assist in the affected areas of Meppadi.