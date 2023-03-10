Wayside eatery for monkeys in Kasargod

Thiruvananthapuram, March 10 In a noble gesture, a local temple near Kasargod in the northern most district of Kerala has opened an eatery on the roadside for the monkeys.

The initiative has been undertaken by a local temple committee as a lot of monkeys come looking for food on the main road and get knocked down by moving vehicles.

