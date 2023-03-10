Wayside eatery for monkeys in Kasargod
By IANS | Published: March 10, 2023 10:00 AM 2023-03-10T10:00:04+5:30 2023-03-10T10:10:16+5:30
Thiruvananthapuram, March 10 In a noble gesture, a local temple near Kasargod in the northern most district of Kerala has opened an eatery on the roadside for the monkeys.
The initiative has been undertaken by a local temple committee as a lot of monkeys come looking for food on the main road and get knocked down by moving vehicles.
