WB: 2 people arrested with 10,000 yaba tablets worth Rs 30 lakhs from Siliguri

In a joint operation of the Detective Department and New Jalpaiguri Police, two persons were arrested for illegal possession of ten thousand yaba tablets worth Rs 30 lakhs in Siliguri, police said.

The arrested people have been identified as Mofajjul Hussain and Biman Debnath. They are residents of Dinhanta and Coochbehar respectively.

According to police, acting on credible intelligence, the accused were detained at Jatiakali when they were travelling from Coochbehar towards Siliguri in a Maruti Swift vehicle.

In search of the persons and the vehicle, 10,000 yaba tablets were recovered and seized from their exclusive possession.

The market value of the seized contraband articles is Rs 30 lakhs.

A specific case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been initiated at New Jalpaiguri Police station, Siliguri, and further investigation is going on, police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

