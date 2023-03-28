WB: BJP MPs delegation to meet Shah today; strategies for upcoming Panchayat elections on agenda

New Delhi [India], March 28 : A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal MPs will meet Amit Shah on Tuesday at his residence at 9 PM, sources told .

The MPs will discuss the allegations of irregularities in the housing schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and MGNREGA with the Home Minister, sources added.

The MPs will also discuss the law and order situation in the state, sources stated.

Ahead of the Panchayat elections, the BJP MPs will discuss the alleged misuse of public welfare schemes by TMC.

The MPs will discuss plans and strategies with Shah regarding the upcoming Panchayat elections and Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

One of the MPs told that he will ask Shah to implement CAA in West Bengal before the Lok Sabha elections as it will help secure votes in the party's favour. The MPs will also discuss the local issues of the area

Earlier the meeting was planned with the PM but due to the PM's busy schedule, Amit Shah will take this meeting, sources said.

The West Bengal Panchayat polls are likely to be conducted in May and June.

