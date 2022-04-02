WB forest officials rescue two injured Kangaroos in Jalpaiguri, probe ordered

West Bengal forest officials rescued two injured Kangaroos near Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri on Friday night.

Sanjay Dutta, Ranger, Belacoba forest range under Baikunthupur forest division said the kangaroos were found during the patrolling.

The officials found some critical injuries on the bodies of both the kangaroos after which they were immediately brought to Bengal safari park for further treatment.

The RO informed that a team of special officers have started an investigation into the matter.

"The kangaroos had some serious injuries on their bodies and have been sent to Bengal Safari Park for further treatment. A team has been formed to probe the matter," Dutta said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor