WB: Governor CV Ananda Bose visits violence-affected area of Canning

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 17 : West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday visited Canning in South 24 Parganas district, which witnessed sporadic violence between rival political groups ahead of panchayat polls.

A clash was reported between two groups of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers outside the Block Development Office in Canning in West Bengal's South 24 Paraganas on Wednesday over the filing of nominations for the upcoming state panchayat polls.

Visuals from the spot showed chaotic scenes with the sound of gunshots being fired.

Earlier on Friday, Bose also visited Bhangore in South 24 Parganas district where another clash had broken out.

Later, addressing the media, the Governor said that whoever has instigated the violence will be put behind bars.

"The violence should die a silent death in Bengal," he added.

Bose visited Bijoyganj market at Bhangore, which was the centre point of violence and spoke to the people and district police and administration officials.

