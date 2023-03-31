WB teacher scam: Key officer of CBI's probe team seeks early retirement

Kolkata, March 31 In an unexpected turn in the multi-crore scam in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in the state-run schools of West Bengal, a prime member of the CBI special investigation team (SIT) has sought early retirement.

Dharamveer Singh, a superintendent rank officer in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has also sought immediate relieving from his duty as a member of the SIT probing the scam. The CBI counsel updated the single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court on Friday.

The CBI counsel also made a submission to Justice Gangopadhyay's bench that since the SIT was constituted following the instruction of the Calcutta High Court, without a latter's approval Singh's plea for early retirement cannot be taken forward.

Justice Gangopadhyay assured the CBI counsel of taking a decision in the matter at the earliest. He also suggested inclusion of more Bengali-speaking officers in the special investigation team.

In November last year, Justice Gangopadhyay, ordered the reconstitution of the earlier special investigation team constituted by CBI on this count. In that reshuffle, two officers one in the rank of deputy superintendent and the other in the rank of inspector were replaced but Dharamveer Singh continued as the member of the team.

