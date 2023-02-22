"We accept their leadership," says Sharad Pawar on Kharge's remark that Cong-led alliance will come to power

Reacting to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remark that a Congress-led alliance would come to power at the Centre after 2024 elections, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that his party accepts Congress' leadership.

"Congress is a big party, let them lead. We accept Congress' leadership," Pawar said at a press briefing here.

Earlier on Tuesday Congress president said that a Congress-led alliance will form the government in the Centre in 2024.

"The alliance government will come to the Centre in 2024 and Congress will lead," he said during a public gathering in poll-bound Nagaland's Chumoukedima, adding that talks are going on with other parties.

He also launched a fierce attack on BJP by saying that the party, which preaches about upholding democracy and the Constitution, resorts to undemocratic ploys to bring down elected governments.

"Let 100 Modis and Shahs come, we will never drift from the path of democracy and principles enshrined in the Constitution," he added.

He also claimed that BJP destabilised 6-7 Opposition-ruled states and came to power through the back door after luring MLAs from rival parties.

"The Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka had full majority until they [BJP] purchased 17-18 MLAs, forcing them to resign and eventually they came to power. Be it Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand, they employed the same tactic everywhere to bring down democratically elected governments," the Congress national president said.

( With inputs from ANI )

