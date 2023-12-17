"We are monitoring the situation, but...": Kerala Health Minister after Covid-19 sub-strain JN.1 detected in state

In response to the detection of the COVID-19 sub-strain JN.1 in the state, Health Minister Veena George has reassured the public, stating that the state government is closely monitoring the situation. Appealing for vigilance, she emphasized that there is no need to panic about the sub-variant.

As reported by ANI, Minister George remarked, "No need of any worry. That is a sub-variant (COVID-19 sub-strain JN.1). Now it is detected. Two or three months back it was detected in Indians when they were tested at Singapore airport. It is existing in other parts of India. Kerala has detected it. As Kerala's health system is so good, we could detect it through genomic sequencing. No need to worry. We are keenly monitoring the situation. But we should be alert. People with comorbidities should be taken care of." She credited the efficiency of Kerala's health system, which facilitated the identification through genomic sequencing.

JN.1, first detected in the United States in September 2023, has now emerged in Kerala, prompting the Union Ministry of Health to initiate preparedness measures. Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), confirmed this development, emphasizing ongoing routine surveillance by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

Kerala Health Minister Veena George says, "No need of any worry. That is a sub-variant (COVID-19 sub-strain JN.1). Now it is detected. Two or three months back it was detected in Indians when they were tested at Singapore airport. It is existing in other parts of India. Kerala… pic.twitter.com/u7iiQoxaBJ — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

A mock drill is underway in health facilities across states, assessing public health and hospital readiness. Commencing on December 13 and scheduled for completion by December 18, 2023, this exercise is part of proactive measures to handle potential challenges associated with COVID-19 variants.

While most reported cases in Kerala exhibit clinically mild symptoms, health authorities stress the importance of continuous vigilance and preparedness. INSACOG, a network of genomic laboratories, remains actively involved in monitoring the genetic aspects of COVID-19 in India.

Meanwhile, China has also reported the detection of seven infections of the COVID subvariant JN.1 on December 15, according to news agency Reuters. Chinese authorities mentioned that the prevalence level of JN.1 is currently 'very low' in the country. However, they refrained from ruling out the possibility of it becoming the dominant strain in China, citing factors such as imported cases.