We are trying to bring some change in our tactical SOPs, says IG Kashmir

Srinagar, May 10 Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, said on Tuesday that in some encounters recently in Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag districts, the Pakistani terrorists started firing on civil and security forces while the latter were laying an initial cordon, to escape from it.

"In some of such encounters terrorists managed to escape from cordon but we have lost precious lives of civil and security forces," he added.

"We are trying to bring some change in our tactical standard operating procedures."

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Pandoshan, Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched on Monday evening by the Shopian police and the Army.

"As the joint team was establishing the cordon around the area, the hiding terrorists started indiscriminate firing upon the search party. In order to save the civil present in the area, the joint team while exercising maximum restraint started evacuating them. However, during evacuation process, the hiding terrorists targeted the civil as well as the joint team in a bid to escape," police added.

"Although, the civil were evacuated to safer place, however, due to heavy firing by terrorists, one soldier Lance Naik Sanjib Das and two civil namely, Shahid Gani Dar and Suhaib Ahmad, received gunshot injuries."

The police said all the three injured persons were immediately airlifted to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar, for treatment.

However, civilian Shahid Gani Dar succumbed to his injuries while the other injured civilian, Suhaib Ahmad and Army soldier, Lance Naik Sanjib Das are under treatment.

After all medico-legal formalities the body of the slain civilian has been handed over to his family for the last rites.

"Taking advantage of the darkness and civilian presence, the terrorists managed to escape from the site of encounter. Efforts are on to track the terrorists," the police added.

