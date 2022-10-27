"We assure all support to victim": Kerala Women Commission takes cognizance of Eldhose Kunnappilly sexual abuse case

Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson P. Satheedevi on Wednesday said that the commission has taken cognizance of the case where the victim of an alleged sexual abuse case was threatened by Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly.

"It has come into notice that the victim in Eldos Kunnappalli MLA sexual abuse case has been threatened continuously," P. Satheedevi said.

She further said that the commission has taken this to the notice of the Police already.

"We assure all support to the victim," she added.

A woman had recently filed rape and attempt to murder case against the Perumbavoor MLA.The court granted anticipatory bail to Eldhose Kunnappilly on Friday. Further, he appeared before the investigation team for interrogation on Saturday.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran has suspended rape accused Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly from KPCC and DCC membership for six months.

"The KPCC leadership has assessed the explanation given by the MLA was not satisfactory. Considering the concessions given by the court in its verdict allowing anticipatory bail and the need to perform his duties as a legislative member in his constituency, KPCC has suspended him from KPCC's and DCC's day-to-day affairs for a period of six months. Party will observe him in this period and further action will be decided accordingly," the suspension order cited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor