"We received strong inputs of infiltration..." Security officials on neutralizing 5 foreign terrorists in Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 : Security forces received strong inputs of infiltration by five terrorists, which were neutralised by the joint security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, officials said on Friday.

Earlier today, in a major operation joint security forces neutralized five highly trained foreign terrorists of JK Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) who were trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory in the Jumagund area near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking note of this, security officials said, "We received strong inputs of infiltration and swiftly established many ambushes on routes during the intervening night of June 15 and 16. We detected a movement of terrorists and they fired upon which later changed into the encounter in which five foreign terrorists were killed and five AK 47, grenades and night vision devices were recovered."

Notably, the terrorists, seasoned in guerilla warfare in the Afghan-Pakistan theatre, were trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory in the Jumagund area in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir late Thursday night.

The group was affiliated to JK Ghaznavi Force (JKGF), which has Rafiq Nai and Shamsher Nai alias Zafar Iqbal, both residents of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir presently settled in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) as handlers and Murtaza Pathan alias Ghaznvi, a resident of Faisalabad in Pakistan, an Afgan veteran affiliated with Deoband school of thought as operational commander supervising tactical aspect from POJK.

