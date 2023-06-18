"We the Helping Hands" foundation's journey of hope, empowerment and change

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 : In the picturesque region of Srinagar, nestled amidst the breathtaking valleys and snow-capped mountains, a silent revolution has been unfolding. This revolution is led by an organization called, "We the Helping Hands" foundation, which was established in 2013 under the leadership of Umer Wani.

With a mission to support and uplift the underprivileged sections of society, this foundation has been actively involved in a myriad of initiatives that have touched the lives of countless individuals, bringing hope, empowerment, and positive change to their doorsteps.

In the wake of the devastating floods that struck Srinagar in 2014, a group of compassionate individuals, led by Umer Wani, came together to form "We the Helping Hands". Since its establishment in 2013, this non-profit organization has been dedicated to providing support and relief to those in need.

With a diverse range of initiatives, including mass marriages, drug de-addiction programs, cricket matches for specially-abled individuals, cleanliness drives, environmental conservation efforts, and educational funding, "We the Helping Hands" has made a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals and communities.

'We the Helping Hands' foundation envisions a future where every individual, regardless of their background or circumstances, has equal opportunities to thrive and lead fulfilling lives. With their unwavering commitment and dedication, the foundation strives to create a more just and compassionate society, where the marginalized are uplifted and empowered to realize their dreams.

When the catastrophic floods hit Srinagar in 2014, 'We the Helping Hands' swiftly responded to the crisis. Understanding the immediate needs of the flood victims, the organization provided essential relief, such as medicine and food packages, to those affected. Umer Wani and his team worked tirelessly to ensure that the most vulnerable members of society received the support they desperately needed during this difficult time.

This compassionate response laid the foundation for "We the Helping Hands" commitment to serving the community in times of crisis and beyond.

One of the remarkable initiatives undertaken by "We the Helping Hands" is their mass marriage program. Recognizing the financial constraints that many couples face in solemnizing their marriages, regardless of their religious backgrounds, the organization offers a simple Nikkah (marriage) ceremony for 200 couples each year.

This month alone, 61 couples were able to celebrate their unions through this initiative. By removing the burden of extravagant wedding expenses, "We the Helping Hands" enables couples to start their lives together on a positive note, fostering love and unity within the community.

"By organizing mass marriages, we aim to bring joy and happiness to couples who may otherwise struggle to afford a wedding. Love knows no boundaries, and we want to celebrate that," said Umer Wani.

"We the Helping Hands" are committed to empowering individuals and promoting inclusivity. They organize drug de-addiction programs that provide support and rehabilitation to individuals struggling with addiction. Through these initiatives, the organization offers counseling, medical assistance, and vocational training, giving individuals the tools they need to rebuild their lives.

"Drug addiction is a grave issue that affects countless lives. Through our de-addiction programs, we provide a ray of hope and a path towards recovery for those in need," Umer Wani said.

"We the Helping Hands" believes in the power of sports to inspire and uplift. They organize cricket matches specifically designed for differently-abled individuals, providing them with opportunities to showcase their skills and promoting inclusivity in the world of sports.

"Cricket is not just a game; it is a symbol of unity and strength. Our specially designed cricket matches for differently-abled individuals empower them to showcase their talent and feel a sense of belonging," said Umer.

Recognizing the importance of environmental stewardship, "We the Helping Hands" conducts regular cleanliness drives and actively participates in planting 5000 trees each year. By organizing clean-up campaigns in public spaces and educating the community about the significance of cleanliness, the organization strives to create a cleaner and healthier environment for all.

Their commitment to planting trees contributes to reforestation efforts and emphasizes the importance of environmental conservation for future generations.

"Cleanliness is not just about physical cleanliness; it also reflects our respect for the environment and our communities. Together, we can create a cleaner and healthier society," Umer Wani said.

"We the Helping Hands" firmly believes in the transformative power of education. To uplift the underprivileged, the organization funds the education of 50 deserving students each year. By providing financial assistance for school fees, books, and other educational expenses, they enable these students to pursue their dreams and break the cycle of poverty. The foundation recognizes that education is not only a means to individual empowerment but also a catalyst for social change.

"We the Helping Hands", led by Umer Wani, have proven to be a beacon of hope and support for communities in need. Through their various initiatives, including disaster relief, mass marriages, drug de-addiction programs, inclusive sports events, cleanliness drives, environmental conservation efforts, and educational funding, the organization has touched the lives of countless individuals.

