We will come to power in Telangana: BJP leader NV Subash

Slamming Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for leveling charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in alleged cash for the defection of MLA case, NV Subhash, official spokesperson of state BJP described the comment as " a lamp will blow more before it goes off".

He exuded confidence and said, "BJP would come to power in Telangana with the support of the people and not by toppling the elected government or not by hollow promises as made by TRS."

He alleged and accused the TRS government of trying to implicate BJP in the case.

"KCR sensing the mood of voters has lost hope in the Munugode bye-election and he is the mastermind behind the case for defection case to defame BJP just before polling. But Munugodu voters are wise enough and they have realized to teach a lesson to KCR. The people of Munugodu will not fall into the trap of KCR as they have enough experience during the last eight years and realized the gimmicks and false promises of CM KCR," he added.

Earlier on October 8, while talking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "The ruling TRS party need not be afraid of the central agencies ED or CBI if they are clean of corruption.

Subash also condemned the comments of Telangana Minister and CM Chandrashekhar Rao's son KT Rama Rao (KTR) where he said, "We will strip BJP's clothes".

"Modi Government doesn't use these agencies just against opposition parties. The agencies will conduct raids in persons who are involved in scams irrespective of caste, creed, region, religion, or political affiliations," Subhash said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken various measures to make society corruption free, and there is no question of leaving anybody if he or she is involved in corruption," Subhash further said.

The BJP leader further slammed KTR and asked, "Why are you afraid if you are not involved in the corruption? Raids are being conducted in various states and not only in Telangana in connection with liquor scam. The central agencies are independent and they have their own source of information regarding corruption."

( With inputs from ANI )

