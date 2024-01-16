‘We Will Cover Mosques, Temple, Churches…’: Mamata Banerjee Announces Rally on January 22

West Bengal chief minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee will lead a communal harmony rally across Kolkata on January 22, the same day as the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayoddhya. The rally will cover mosques, temples, churches, and gurdwaras along the way, she said.

“I will do a rally on January 22. It will begin from Kali Mandir, where I will visit to offer prayers to Maa Kaali. Following that, we will hold an interfaith rally from Hazra to Park Circus Maidan and hold a meeting there. We will cover mosques, temples, churches, and gurdwaras along the way. Everybody is welcome to join the rally. On the same day, my party members will hold a rally in every block, in every district, at 3 pm," Mamata said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day. As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held for seven days starting on January 16.