Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of southern India, particularly Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, in the coming days. A low-pressure area is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, December 7, and move west-northwestward, reaching the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka by December 12.

The system is expected to bring rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on December 11 and 12, followed by Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema on December 12. According to the latest bulletin from the IMD, a cyclonic circulation persists over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, extending up to 3.1 km above sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the central south Bay of Bengal around December 7.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai forecasts light to moderate rain in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Saturday, with heavier rainfall expected on the following days: