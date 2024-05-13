Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall for Parts of Andhra Pradesh on May 13

The Meteorological Department's latest forecast predicts rainfall across parts of Andhra Pradesh on election day, May 13, along with the possibility of lightning and strong winds.

According to the forecast, thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kilometers per hour (kmph) are expected in various areas, including North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema. Similar weather has been predicted for three more days from May 14.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over south interior Karnataka and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level,” said the Meteorological Department in a release.

Additionally, the Meteorological Department noted the prevailing lower tropospheric southerly and southwesterly winds over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Today, mid-summer showers provided relief from the heat, bringing cooling rains to Vijayawada, Undavalli, Tadepalli, and neighboring areas.

