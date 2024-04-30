Weather Update: IMD Predicts Severe Heatwave Across East India Until May 2

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that heat wave to severe heatwave conditions are expected to persist over East India until May 2nd, gradually subsiding thereafter. Additionally, heat wave conditions are anticipated to persist over South Peninsular India for the next five days.

Heat wave conditions likely to continue over south Peninsular India during next 5 days. pic.twitter.com/PMopFxkYJM — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 30, 2024

According to the latest forecast from the IMD, Heatwave to Severe Heatwave conditions are expected across various areas of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar. Isolated regions in Odisha are also likely to experience intense heat. Additionally, Heat Wave conditions are anticipated in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Jharkhand, Saurashtra & Kutch, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on April 30th.

Mumbai Heatwave Eases as Temperatures Set to Decline, IMD Forecasts Hot and Humid Conditions

After enduring two consecutive days of scorching heatwave conditions, residents of Mumbai can finally anticipate some relief. Independent forecasters have delivered promising news, declaring Monday as the culmination of the current hot spell. Athreya Shetty, an independent forecaster, anticipates a gradual decrease in maximum temperatures starting from Tuesday. It is projected that most areas of Mumbai, including the suburbs, will revert to typical seasonal norms, with temperatures hovering around 34-35°C.

