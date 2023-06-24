Week-long Ist installation art camp kickstarts in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 24 : A week-long first installation art camp kickstarted in Srinagar with the purpose of depicting rich cultural history of kashmir.

Ten artists, both male and female from different states of the country including J&K will participate in the camp.

The camp is being held on the banks of the Dal Lake.

The Lalit Kala Akademi or National Academy of Art (LKA), India's national academy of fine arts, is organising the camp.

Kashmir has thousands of years of rich cultural history.

The valley of Sufis and saints has produced artists who left an mark through their work.

The aim of the camp is to promote a new concept of art form among the art loving people of valley.

During the camp, artists will perform painting on paper or canvas to showcase their skills including preparing handmade Shikara with wires, writing on cloth rolls and portions of heritage sites depicting the rich past of Kashmir.

Due to the new technique and innovations, this art camp is unqiue and is expected to witness participation of large number of people.

The week-long installation art camp is part of three days "Vitasta" cultural festival that is going on back lawns of Sheri Kashmir international conference center on the banks of Dal Lake.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 'Vitasta Mahotsav' in Srinagar, said that this cultural festival has witnessed many kinds of research in Kashmir for thousands of years and also has the privilege of being an amalgamation place of many cultures.

Shah was addressing the Vitasta Mahotsav organised by the Ministry of Culture as the chief guest in Srinagar on Friday as part of his 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Several dignitaries including the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, Union Home Secretary and Secretary, Ministry of Culture were present on this occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor