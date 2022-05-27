West Bengal Board WBBSE likely to announce Class 10th results by 31 May

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is going to announce the results of the Madhyamik, Class 10 exam 2022 by May 31. The official of the board said, "the post-evaluation process of the Class 10 exam is ongoing, and the board is trying to announce the WBBSE Madhyamik exam result next week, by May 31." Students can check the Madhyamik exam result 2022 on the official websites wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

After two years of the pandemic this year, the Madhyamik board conducted the exam, this year over 11.18 lakh (11,18,821) students appeared in the Class 10 exam. The exam was held between March 7 and 16, 2022. This year over 6 lakh (6,21,931) female and 4 lakh (4,96,890) male students appeared for the Class 10th exam.

To check the results the students will need to enter their registration number, and roll number. The Class 10 result will also be available on mobile app and SMS.