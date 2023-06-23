West Bengal: BSF seizes Yaba tablets worth over Rs 19 lakh in Murshidabad

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], June 23 : Troops of Border Security Force (BSF) and 115 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier seized 3,916 Yaba tablets, 100 grams of Heroin, and an Apache motorcycle near Border Outpost Boyraghat, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the value of the Yaba tablets is approximately Rs 19.58 lakhs in the International market.

"The seized items have been handed over to the Police Station Raghunathganj for further legal action," they said.

Further information is awaited.

Earlier this month, the BSF, belonging to the 35 Battalion under the South Bengal Frontier, apprehended a man for allegedly possessing gold worth Rs 16,46,190, weighing 277.37 grams from his possession.

After a detailed inspection, the Jawans discovered 10 small pieces of gold hidden in the pedal of the cycle. During the interrogation, the smuggler confessed that he brought the gold from Babugaav Bakchar village in Chapaainvabganj (Bangladesh).

The accused was handed over to the Customs Office Lagola for further investigation.

