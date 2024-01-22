West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Holds ‘All-faith Rally’ in Kolkata On Ram Temple Opening Day

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee began her 'all-faith harmony' rally in Kolkata on Monday, coinciding with the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya earlier in the day.

Clad in her distinctive white and blue bordered cotton saree with a shawl around her neck, Mamata Banerjee was joined by religious leaders from various faiths and TMC leaders for the 'Sanghati March' that commenced from the Hazra More area in the city, according to PTI. Greeting people and onlookers with folded hands along both sides of the road, she began the rally after offering prayers and performing puja at the Kalighat temple in the metropolis.

During the 'Sanghati March,' Mamata Banerjee is expected to visit places of worship representing different religions, including temples, mosques, churches, and gurdwaras. The rally is scheduled to conclude at the Park Circus Maidan with a large gathering, as reported by PTI.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee did not attend the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya and criticized the BJP over the event, labeling it an "election gimmick" ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The TMC did not send any representative for the ceremony.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee clarified that the interfaith rally she organized was not a counter to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, stating, "No! I am doing a counter event. I am not giving any reply. I will say religion is different, but festivals are for everyone. I will not say much," on January 16.

On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 'Pran Pratishtha' celebrations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, noting that Ram Lalla had returned to his abode after 500 years in the form of a grand temple. The consecration ceremony in the temple town, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, attracted over 7,000 attendees.