"West Bengal CM playing vote bank politics for her govt's survival": BJP leader NV Subhash over Howrah violence

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 2 : Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson NV Subhash on Saturday reacted over West Bengal's Howrah violence during a Ram Navami procession and said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee is playing vote bank politics for the survival of her government.

Speaking to , a BJP spokesperson said, "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee is playing vote bank politics for the survival of her government. Respecting faith and providing security to all religions is a fundamental duty of any government. But the West Bengal government is acting in a biased manner and protecting a particular community to derive political mileage by not initiating action against stone pelters."

"It was state-orchestrated violence on the day of Ram Navami. She has lost the confidence of Hindus and her government's survival is dependent totally on Muslim votes," Subhash said.

"History will not forget West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee for her anti-Hindu attitude and the day is not far away to teach her a lesson. We demand stern action against those involved in stone pelting on the procession," he added.

On Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

NV Subhash further said, "The same thing is happening in Telangana too where some outward incidents happened as the BJP and VHP karyakartas on Friday were taking out a big rally. We demand a thorough enquiry on it."

"We also question why KCR is not going to Bhadrachalam Temple. This is a ritual where earlier chief ministers used to go to Bhadrachalam and participate in the Rama Navami festival," Subhash said.

Bhadrachalam is considered to be the Ayodhya of the South. We have seen in the last 9 years Bhadrachalam's town has not been developed. There is no proper transportation connectivity.

"The BJP is going to make a road plan for Bhadrachalam town. Definitely, when we come to power in the 2023 elections, the BJP Chief Minister will definitely go to Bhadrachalam and offer prayers and even participate in the big event," he added.

