West Bengal: ED Officials Attacked During Raids at TMC Leader's House in North 24 Parganas, Watch Video

A team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was attacked by a mob of over 100 villagers during a raid at the residence of a Trinamool Congress leader in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali today. Several members of the team sustained injuries in the attack.

The ED officials came under attack while heading to the residence of Trinamool leader Shahjahan Sheikh in South 24 Parganas district's Sandeshkhali in connection with the ration scam. Upon reaching the Trinamool Congress leader's residence, a mob of over 100-200 locals surrounded the ED officials and central armed paramilitary forces, assaulting them.

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attacked during a raid in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.



"Eight people came to the spot. We three moved from the incident spot. When we came, they attacked us," a member of the team was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Condemning the attack, the BJP accused the Trinamool Congress of trying to disrupt the law and order in the state. "There is a complaint and corruption charges against all of them. It is natural that ED will take action. It is quite obvious. The attack on ED in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali shows what the Rohingya are doing to the law & order in the state," said West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar, according to the news agency ANI.

The probe agency has been conducting several searches in Bengal in connection with the ration scam case. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid at the residence of former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya in Bangaon in North 24 Parganas in connection with the case.