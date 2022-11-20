West Bengal: Ex-navy officer's dismembered body found in pond

The dismembered body of a former Navy officer was recovered from a pond in Baruipur area of South 24 Parganas.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Ujjwal Chakraborty (55), a former Indian Navy non-commissioned officer who retired in 2000.

"Dismembered body of a man was found wrapped in plastic in a pond in Baruipur. A missing complaint was registered on November 15 by his family members. The investigation revealed that the victim was an alcoholic and used to assault his son. On November 14, he had a fight in his family when his son attacked him in retaliation and eventually the victim died," said Pushpa, Superintendent of Police, Baruipur.

"After his death, the son disposed of the body parts. His mother helped him too. The other body parts were found nearby his place," she said.

The investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor