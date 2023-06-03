West Bengal governor calls Balasore train tragedy 'shocking', says will provide all possible help to injured

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 3 : West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday expressed shock over the Balasore train tragedy in which according to the latest estimates 288 people were killed and over 1000 injured.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Governor Bose said, "This tragedy has shocked and disturbed all of us. We will try to provide all possible help to the victims and their families. Raj Bhavan is in touch with all the hospitals in Balasore and Cuttack".

He added that whatever is required, will be done. "Every possible thing will be done to help the survivors of the train crash".

"The patient who is admitted to this hospital is stable. He will be provided with Rs 50,000 as medical compensation," Governor said after meeting an injured patient at the Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

"We are proceeding to the other hospitals where the injured have been admitted,he told reporters on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at the Fakir Mohan Hospital in Odisha's Balasore where some of the passengers injured in Friday's mishap involving three trains were admitted.

The PM visited the hospital after reviewing the situation at the site of the June 2 accident.

PM Modi flew down to the crash site in an IAF chopper at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district and was briefed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the train mishap.

At the site of the mishap, PM Modi reviewed relief works that are underway. He interacted with local authorities, personnel from the disaster relief forces and railways officials.

He emphasised the 'Whole of Government' approach to mitigating the monumental tragedy, according to government sources.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods trains at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district. According to the Odisha Government's Special Relief Commissioner's office 17 coaches of the two trains had derailed and were severely damaged.

At the site PM Modi spoke to Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister and asked them to ensure all needed help is provided to the injured and their families, government sources said.

PM Modi also said that special care must be taken to ensure that the bereaved families don't face inconvenience and that those affected keep getting the assistance they require.

Earlier today, PM Modi convened a meeting to review the situation in connection with the rail accident.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units engaged in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier visited the site and directed a "high level" probe and said measures will be taken to ensure such incidents do not take place in future.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site to take stock of the situation.

