West Bengal Guv calls upon CM Mamata Banerjee to furnish information regarding Pegasus

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday called upon state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to furnish information with regards to July 26 Pegasus notification.

The Governor also sought information relating to Pandemic Purchase Enquiry, Bengal Global Business Summit, Bengal Aerotropolis Project, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), MAA Canteen and State Finance Commission.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankar rejected Banerjee's stance on refusing to provide him files on matters beyond his jurisdiction. "Guv Dhankhar has rejected stance @MamataOfficial "There can be no question of office of Hon'ble Governor seeking access to documents & files on a subject matter which is entirely within the domain of state executive & in respect of which Governor has no authority or jurisdiction","

Dhankhar further conveyed that it is the "constitutional duty" of the chief minister to furnish the information sought by the Governor. He warned that any such information screened from him will be considered "constitutional transgression" that shall not be overlooked.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee had refused to provide documents regarding the Pegasus issue to Dhankar stating that the matter is already sub-judice with the Supreme court and doing so will amount to interference with a matter already under the jurisdiction of the top court.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor