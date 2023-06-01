West Bengal: IMD issues heatwave warning for various districts

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 1 : India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a heatwave warning for various districts of West Bengal till June 7. Day temperature is likely to be above normal by 3-5 degrees Celsius during this period, said IMD.

According to IMD West Burdwan, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Purulia, Malda, Bankura, Birbhum, Jhargram, Murshidabad, Nadia and North and South Dinajpur are the districts where people are likely to experience a heat wave and hot and humid climate.

Saying that the condition would be a "moderate health" concern for vulnerable people like infants, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases IMD suggested measures like avoiding prolonged heat exposure and wearing lightweight clothes.

IMD also advised the general public to recognise the signs of heat stroke such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating etc. IMD suggested consulting a doctor immediately when one feels faint or ill during the heatwave.

