West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee announces ex-gratia of Rs 2.5 lakh, job to blast victim kin

East Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], May 27 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2.5 lakhs and a home guard job to the next kin of those who allegedly died in the firecracker blast in West Bengal's East Medinipur.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2.5 lakhs will be given to the next of kin of those who died in the firecracker factory blast in Egra and a home guard job will be given to one of the family members," she said while addressing a people East Medinipur.

The chief minister met with the family of the Egra factory fire victims and said that along with Rs 2.5 lakh and a home guard job, assistance of Rs 2 lakh would also be given to the kin of the deceased in case of death due to lightning.

She said, "Along with this, the assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the kin of the deceased in case of death due to lightning."

CM Banerjee also apologised for the incident and said that the government has decided to prepare a report under the leadership of the Chief Secretary, under which a green firecracker cluster will be formed.

"The Egra incident has opened our eyes, I would like to apologize for this incident. Our government has decided that in the next two weeks, a report will be prepared under the leadership of the Chief Secretary, under which a green firecracker cluster will be formed," she said.

The major blast that occurred in an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal's East Medinipur claimed a total of nine lives.

On May 19, the prime accused in the Egra blast case Krishnapada Bag alias Bhanu Bag died in a hospital in Cuttack, said police. He was the owner of the illegal firecracker unit where the blast killed nine persons on May 16.

A team of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission also reached Egra to investigate a blast case.

On May 18, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained Bhanu Bagh, his son, and his nephew in connection with the explosion. On Wednesday, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee describing her as a "failed home minister", and demanded her resignation.

"Bombs were manufactured in this illegal factory. Panchayat elections are near. TMC and the factory owner are colluding. One Bhanu Bagh is a local TMC leader and was Panchayat Member from 2013-18. He has received protection from Mamata Banerjee," he had said.

According to the police, the factory was operating illegally and the owner had been arrested last year and a chargesheet was filed.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a "comprehensive probe" into the incident. He also said that the probe should be handed over to the NIA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor