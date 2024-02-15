West Bengal Police Denies Forcibly Detaining Women in Sandeshkhali, Accuses BJP’s Amit Malviya of Spreading Fake News

On Thursday, February 15, the West Bengal Police accused BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya of spreading false news regarding an incident in Sandeshkhali. Malviya had alleged that women in Sandeshkhali, who had complained about the actions of Shahjahan Sheikh and his group, were forcibly taken away by the police.

Malviya posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) claimed, "Women of Sandeshkhali, who complained about the tyranny of Shahjahan Sheikh and his men in the region, before the media and the Governor, have been forcibly taken away by WB Police. We have all the details and will ensure they get legal protection."

Malviya posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) claimed, "Women of Sandeshkhali, who complained about the tyranny of Shahjahan Sheikh and his men in the region, before the media and the Governor, have been forcibly taken away by WB Police. We have all the details and will ensure they get legal protection."



Malviya also criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, questioning her silence on the matter. He accused Banerjee of hiding behind the police. "But where is Mamata Banerjee? Why is she hiding behind WB police? The otherwise voluble Mamata has gone silent…," he further said.

However, the official X handle of the West Bengal Police debunked Malviya's claims, calling them "falsehood at its most shameful." The police clarified that a lady named Rekha Patra, along with four other local women, had gone to depose before the magistrate of Basirhat court in connection with a case, in which she is the complainant. The police ensured their safety and security by escorting them to court.

The official X handle of the West Bengal Police debunked Malviya's claims, calling them "falsehood at its most shameful."



The police further shared a video of the women and stated that strict legal action is being initiated against deliberate falsehoods aimed at maligning the police. The incident highlights the ongoing tensions and political narratives surrounding the actions of law enforcement and political parties in West Bengal.