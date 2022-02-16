West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI arrests two absconders in connection with BJP leader's death case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two absconding persons on Wednesday who were accused in a case related to the death of BJP leader Avijit Sarkar, a resident of Sitala Tala Lane, Kolkata who was killed in post-poll violence.

According to the CBI, both the absconders were identified as Rahul Dey and Sourav Dey.

The CBI further said that these two arrested accused were among 12 absconders in a case in which police filed the charge sheet against 20 accused of poll-related violence.

CBI also stated that they had registered the instant case last year on 25 August on the orders issued on 19 August by the High Court of Calcutta and then took over the investigation of the case, which was earlier registered at the Police Station of Narkeldanga, Kolkata in reference to the FIR number 124/21 dated 2 May on a complaint.

The CBI also said that the case was registered against an unknown, accused of attacking the victim with sticks and also breaking the household articles of his house. CBI further added that the victim was rescued but due to being beaten brutally; he was shifted to hospital.

According to the CBI, after the investigation, a chargesheet against twenty accused was filed in the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Sealdah (West Bengal) on 30 September.

The CBI also stated that the arrested accused were produced before the Competent Court at Kolkata and remanded to two days of Police Custody.

( With inputs from ANI )

